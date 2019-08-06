El Paso opens healing centre as it prepares for Trump visit

FILE - In this July 24, 2019, file photo, Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, asks questions to former special counsel Robert Mueller, as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas, has made Escobar a member of a club no lawmaker wants to join. Escobar is consoling constituents traumatized by the shooting, which killed at least 22 people. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)