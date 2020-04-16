Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81

FILE - This June 8, 2003 file photo shows actor Brian Dennehy accepting the Tony award for best actor in a play for "Long Day's Journey into Night" during the 57th Annual Tony Awards in New York. Dennehy, the burly actor who started in films and later in his career won plaudits for his stage work in plays, died of natural causes on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in New Haven, Conn. He was 81. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)