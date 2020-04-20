New Zealand could pull off bold goal of eliminating virus

Personal trainer Jessee James stands at her home gym in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Instead of meeting her clients in gyms or at their homes, she's been leading virtual sessions over Zoom and FaceTime. New Zealand has set itself an ambitious goal of not just containing the coronavirus, but eliminating it altogether. Experts believe the country could pull it off, thanks to its geography and decisive early actions by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has put the country into a strict lockdown. But whatever happens, the country will continue feeling the effects of the pandemic, which has hobbled its vital tourism industry. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)