India surpasses 2 million cases as health volunteers strike

Health workers screen people for COVID-19 symptoms at a residential building in Dharavi , one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. As India hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, crossing 2 million cases and more than 41,000 deaths, community health volunteers went on strike complaining they were ill-equipped to respond to the wave of infection in rural areas. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)