Jailed Tunisian presidential candidate Karoui to be freed

Salwa Karoui, wife of Tunisia's jailed presidential candidate and media mogul Nabil Karoui shows her ink stained finger to the press after casting her vote outside a polling station during a parliamentary election in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Tunisians are electing a new parliament Sunday amid a tumultuous political season, with a moderate Islamist party and a jailed tycoon's populist movement vying to come out on top of a crowded field. (AP Photo/Riadh Dridi)