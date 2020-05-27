Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as virus seizes travel industry

FILE - In this April 7, 2020, file photo, U.S. Air Force KC-46 tankers being built by Boeing sit parked at the Paine Field airport in Everett, Wash. Federal safety regulators are outlining planned changes in how they approve new passenger airplanes after two crashes involving a Boeing model. But key lawmakers say they plan to push ahead with legislation to change the current system that lets aircraft makers including Boeing play a key role in certifying their own planes. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)