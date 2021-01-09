Asia Today: China asks residents in 2 cities to stay home

Thousands of Catholic devotees line up as they celebrate the feast day of the Black Nazarene at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in downtown Manila, Philippines, Saturday Jan. 9, 2021. Hundreds of church workers and police were spread around the area to maintain order and enforce strict social distancing health protocols. The annual procession has been cancelled amid the threat of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in one of Asia's biggest religious events. (AP Photo/Gerard Carreon)