Israel's Netanyahu calls for emergency government with rival

FILE - In this Saturday, March 7, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in Petah Tikva. On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, a Jerusalem district court rejected Netanyahu's request to delay the start of his corruption trial, ruling it would begin as planned on March 17. Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in connection to a series of scandals that include accepting expensive gifts from wealthy friends and offering to exchange favors with powerful media moguls. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)