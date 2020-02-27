Top nominee Polanski to skip French Oscars after rape claim

FILE - In this May 2, 2018 file photo, director Roman Polanski appears at an international film festival, where he promoted his latest film, "Based on a True Story," in Krakow, Poland. The entire leadership of the Cesar Awards, France's version of the Oscars, stepped down Thursday Feb. 13, 2020, in a spat over both its opaque decision-making process and controversial director Roman Polanski, whose new film, ‚ÄúAn Officer and a Spy‚Äù, leads this year's nominations. (AP Photo, file)