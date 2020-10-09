Pixar's 'Soul' bypasses theatres, will stream on Christmas

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Jamie Foxx arrives at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. The Pixar film “Soul” will skip theaters and instead premiere on Disney+ on Christmas, the Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, sending one of the fall's last big movies straight to streaming. The film, about a middle school teacher played by Foxx, with dreams of becoming a jazz musician, was originally to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)