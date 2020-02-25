AP: US opera union probe finds Plácido Domingo abused power

FILE - In this May 23, 2007, file photo, Placido Domingo, general director of the Washington National Opera, speaks during a news conference in Washington about a simulcast of a performance of La Boheme. An investigation into Domingo by the U.S. union representing opera performers found more than two dozen people who said they were sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior by the superstar when he held senior management positions at Washington National Opera and Los Angeles Opera, according to people familiar with the findings. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)