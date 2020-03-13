Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

In this handout photo released by Brazil's Presidential Press Office, Brazilian Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, left, and President Jair Bolsonaro, wear masks as they speak about the new coronavirus during a Facebook Live transmission, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Bolsonaro has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to a post Friday on his official Facebook profile. Bolsonaro, 64, received the test on Thursday after his communications director was confirmed to have the virus.(Brazil's Presidential Press Office via AP)