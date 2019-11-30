AP Source: Fiat Chrysler, auto union close to contract deal

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, the Fiat logo is mounted on a 2019 500 L on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. argainers for the United Auto Workers union and Fiat Chrysler are close to reaching a tentative deal on a new four-year contract, a person briefed on the matter said Saturday, Nov. 30. The deal, which could be announced Saturday, includes a $9,000 signing bonus, a promise not to close any factories for the next four years and a commitment to keep making vehicles at a plant in Belvidere, Illinois, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)