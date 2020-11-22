Burkina Faso votes amid ongoing extremist violence, threats

A man votes in Burkina Faso's presidential and legislative elections as polling stations open in Ouagadougou, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Voters went to the polls Sunday in Burkina Faso for presidential and legislative elections that have been marred by ongoing extremist violence in this landlocked West African nation. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has promised to secure the country and is vying for another five years against 12 other candidates. Kabore is expected to win, but the opposition hopes to take the vote to a second round. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)