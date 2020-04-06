Gaga raises $35M for virus fight, curates all-star TV event

FILE - This March 17, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga at the 2019 Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised millions to fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish to combat the growing virus. Gaga said on Monday that the money was raised in seven days and will benefit The World Health Organization. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)