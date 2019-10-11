Correction: Bar Shooting story

This undated photo provided by the Kansas City Kansas Police Department shows Hugo Villanueva-Morales. Villanueva-Morales, one of the two men accused of opening fire inside a Kansas bar early Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, remains at large, while the other man Javier Alatorre, was arrested Sunday afternoon, police said. Villanueva-Morales and Alatorre were each charged with four counts of first-degree murder, police in Kansas City, Kansas, said in an early Monday, Oct. 7 release. (Kansas City Kansas Police Department via AP)