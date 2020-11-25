Barack Obama to be honoured next month by PEN America

FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Turner Field in Atlanta. Obama, already a million-selling author, is also a prize winning author. PEN America announced Wednesday, Nov. 25, that Obama will receive its second annual Voice of Influence Award in recognition of how his writings “have traversed political, social, and ideological bounds and framed a self-reflective humanism that has marked his influence on public life.” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)