Disney Legends honour prompts Robert Downey Jr. pot story

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Robert Downey Jr. is recalling a wild Disneyland ride from his younger days.
The "Iron Man" star, among those honoured Friday as Disney Legends, says his first visit to the Southern California resort included a brief detention for "smoking pot in a gondola."
Downey said he received a stern warning and was then returned to a disappointed group chaperone.
Disney CEO Robert Iger presented the Legends trophy to the actor at the D23 Expo Disney fan event, and Downey called it a special day.
The company honour goes to those who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. Singer Christina Aguilera, actress Ming-Na Wen, journalists Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts and directors Jon Favreau and Kenny Ortega were among those who also received trophies.
