Spaniards killed women, kids over slaying of conquistadores

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2015 file photo, the skeletons of sacrificed Spaniards are displyed inside a glass case at the museum of the Zultepec-Tecoaque archeological site in Tlaxcala state, Mexico. The National Institute of Anthropology and History published findings Monday, January 18, 2021, suggesting that Spanish conquistadores butchered at least a dozen women and their children in an Aztec-allied town where the inhabitants sacrificed and ate a detachment of Spaniards they had captured months earlier. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)