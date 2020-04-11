Swiss prosecutors intend to drop 1 FIFA case against Blatter

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 file photo, former FIFA President Joseph Blatter arrives at a hotel in Moscow, Russia. Suspended former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has arrived in Moscow for a World Cup visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Five years into a sprawling investigation of soccer corruption, the first courtroom trial in Switzerland is due to begin Monday, March 9, 2020 in a 2006 World Cup fraud case. Sepp Blatter, the former FIFA president, and German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer are listed by Switzerland's federal criminal court to testify in the trial of four soccer officials implicated in a suspect 6.7 million euros ($7.6 million) payment. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, file)