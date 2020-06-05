US will allow limited flights by Chinese airlines, not a ban

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2014, file photo, the first Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental airplane to be delivered to Air China is moved into position from Boeing's assembly facility to Paine Field in Everett, Wash. The Trump administration said Friday, June 5, 2020, it will let Chinese airlines operate a limited number of flights to the U.S., backing down from a threat to ban the flights. The decision came one day after China appeared to open the door to U.S. carriers United Airlines and Delta Air Lines resuming one flight per week each into the country. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)