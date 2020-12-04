Two US marshals shot, fugitive killed in Bronx gunfight

New York Police officers block off the street near the scene where a suspect was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx that left two officers wounded, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in New York. The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)