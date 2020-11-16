Trial in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, passengers walk through a metal detector at the Grare du Nord train station in Paris, installed in response to a terror attack aboard a train. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, FILE)