Florida judge: Get out of bed, get dressed for Zoom hearings

FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey speaks to defense attorney Kevin Kulik in a sidebar discussion during closing arguments in the penalty phase of Pablo Ibar's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Bailey is asking attorneys to get out of bed and put on some clothes when they show up for court hearings on Zoom after complaining to the Weston Bar Association that one male lawyer appeared shirtless and a female attorney was still in bed and under the covers. Broward County's courts are using the video conferencing site for hearings during the coronavirus pandemic. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)