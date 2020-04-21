Film adaptation of new 'Hunger Games' book is in the works.

This cover image released by Scholastic shows "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," a Hunger Games novel by Suzanne Collins, to be published on May 19. Lionsgate is working on a film adaptation of the "Hunger Games" prequel. Collins' novels have sold tens of millions of copies and the film versions, which starred Jennifer Lawrence as heroine Katniss Everdeen, have earned nearly $3 billion. (Scholastic via AP)