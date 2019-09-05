Nordstrom opens new store with services but no merchandise

Nordstrom Stores President Jamie Nordstrom, left, Shea Jensen, Nordstrom's SVP Customer Experience, center, and Nordstrom Co-President & CEO Erik Nordstrom pose for a photo at the Nordstrom Local store, in New York's Upper East Side, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The new store that Nordstrom opened carries no merchandise and instead offers tailoring services and allows customers to pick up or return online orders. The Upper East Side location is the first Nordstrom “mini store” in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)