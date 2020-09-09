Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. In an historic move, the Oscars are raising the inclusion bar for best picture nominees starting in 2024. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, laid out sweeping eligibility reforms to the best picture category intended to encourage diversity and equitable representation on and off screen beginning with the 96th Academy Awards. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)