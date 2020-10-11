Azerbaijan, Armenia report shelling of cities despite truce

A house burns after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery following the beginning of the cease-fire during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, late Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a Russia-brokered cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting Saturday, but immediately accused each other of derailing the deal intended to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in more than a quarter-century. (AP Photo)