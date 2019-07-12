Omaha judge finds police 'reasonable' in killing man

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2014, file photo, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer pauses during a news conference at police headquarters in Omaha, Neb., with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, left. Bryce Dion, a sound technician with the "Cops" television show who was embedded with Omaha police, was killed during an armed robbery at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant. A Nebraska judge has dismissed a wrongful death case brought by the family of Dion. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. - A Nebraska judge has dismissed a wrongful death case brought by the family of a sound technician for the TV show "Cops" who was killed by police during a robbery at a fast-food restaurant.

Police killed Bryce Dion during a shootout when officers confronted a robber at an Omaha Wendy's in August 2014. The Omaha World-Herald reports Dion was at the scene because he worked for the show. Police also killed the robber, Cortez Washington.

Douglas County District Judge Jim Masteller said Thursday the officers' actions were "reasonable." Masteller said the "imminent threat" the officers faced when Washington pointed a gun at them justifies their "deadly force" response.

Dion's attorney Brian Jorde opposed the ruling, questioning the propriety of officers firing 36 shots. Jorde is considering an appeal.

