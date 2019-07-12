Omaha judge finds police 'reasonable' in killing man

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2014, file photo, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer pauses during a news conference at police headquarters in Omaha, Neb., with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, left. Bryce Dion, a sound technician with the "Cops" television show who was embedded with Omaha police, was killed during an armed robbery at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant. A Nebraska judge has dismissed a wrongful death case brought by the family of Dion. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)