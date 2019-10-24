Californians hit with 2nd round of sweeping blackouts

Elijah Carter 11, left, and Robert Haralson, 12, help shop for their parents in a darkened Olivers Supermarket in the Rincon Valley community, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Santa Rosa, Calif. The west side of the store was lit by patio lights powered by a generator as power was shut off again by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. due to high fire danger. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)