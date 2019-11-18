Kylie Jenner sells stake in beauty empire to CoverGirl owner

FILE - In this May 6, 2019, file photo, Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is selling a stake of her beauty brand to Coty, the owner of CoverGirl makeup. Coty Inc. will pay $600 million for a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics, valuing it at about $1.2 billion. Coty says it plans to launch more products under the Kylie brand and sell them in more countries around the world. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)