FILE - This Aug. 17, 2018, file photo provided by the Alexandria (Va.) Detention Center shows Maria Butina. The Russian gun rights activist who admitted being a secret agent for the Kremlin and trying to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups while Donald Trump rose to power has been released from federal prison according to a statement Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which says it has taken custody of Butina. She’s expected to return to Russia now that she’s finished her 18-month sentence. (Alexandria Detention Center via AP, File)