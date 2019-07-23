Margaret Atwood on Booker Prize longlist for 'The Handmaid's Tale' sequel

FILE - In a Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 file photo, Margaret Atwood arrives at the 16th Annual Hammer Museum Gala in Los Angeles. Booker Prize winners Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie are contenders again for the coveted fiction trophy. Rushdie, who won in 1981 for “Midnight’s Children,” makes the 13-book longlist for his latest novel, “Quichotte.” Atwood won in 2000 for “The Blind Assassin” and is nominated for “The Testaments,” a follow-up to “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Eight women and five men are on the list, and the winner will be announced Oct. 14, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)