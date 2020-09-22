White House lawyer in running for seat on the Supreme Court

FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo the U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington. Since Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last week, President Donald Trump has lightheartedly polled supporters at campaign rallies about whether he should select a man or woman for the Supreme Court vacancy. All the candidates under serious consideration, with the exception of White House deputy counsel Kate Todd, have recently been through a Senate confirmation process for a federal judicial nomination and are familiar to lawmakers. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)