Dutch national museum to stage 2021 exhibition on slavery

The National Monument Slavery Past by Erwin de Vries is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. To tell the troubling story of the Netherlands' deep historical links to the slave trade, the country's national museum is making it personal. The Rijksmuseum will open a major exhibition on the subject in February 2021, bringing slavery to life by pulling into sharp focus the lives of 10 people, from a man enslaved in Ghana and transported to work on sugar plantations in Brazil, to a wealthy Amsterdam socialite whose portrait was painted by Rembrandt van Rijn. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)