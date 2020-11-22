Trump's legal team cried vote fraud, but courts found none

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo an observer watches as Luzerne County workers canvas ballots that arrived after closing of voting until Friday at 5p.m. and postmarked by Nov. 3, as vote counting in the general election continues in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. resident Donald Trump’s campaign filed a number of lawsuits across six battleground states this month as he tried to upend the 2020 election. Judges uniformly rejected his claims of vote fraud. The latest case ended Saturday, Nov. 21, when a federal judge in Pennsylvania said Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani presented only ‘speculative accusations’ that brought to mind ‘Frankenstein’s Monster.' (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)