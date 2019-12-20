Thailand returns orangutans to their Indonesian homeland

Bon Bon, a three-year-old male orangutan sits on his keeper's lap during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Bon Bon was seized at Bali airport in March after a Russian man attempted to smuggle him out of Bali. The Indonesian Nature Conservation Agency will move Bonbon in a conservation center in Sumatra before he is released back into the wild. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)