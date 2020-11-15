Syria’s longtime Foreign Minister al-Moallem dies age 79

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem gestures as he speaks to the media in Moscow, Russia. Al-Moallem, a career diplomat who became one of the country's most prominent faces to the outside world during the uprising against Syria's President Bashar Assad, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. He was 79. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)