Irate, protesters in Iraq's south torch parliament offices

Mourners escort the flag-draped coffin of activist Reham Yacoub during her funeral procession in Basra, Iraq, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Activist Reham Yacoub was gunned down in the southern Iraqi province of Basra on Wednesday by unidentified gunmen, a security official and human rights watcher said, marking the second such killing in the span of a week. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani)