Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020 file photo, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker appears at a news conference in Springfield, Ill. After another record-breaking day in Illinois for new coronavirus infections this weekend, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, again implored residents to do all they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the untreatable virus. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP File)

 JLF MG

CHICAGO - Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place.

The rules taking effect Friday will force diners and bar patrons outdoors and shut down service at 11 p.m. No more than 25 people may gather at one time, or in other indoor spaces. Occupancy may not exceed 25% capacity.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said positive test results are climbing and have remained above 8% for three consecutive days. But officials are also troubled by an increase in hospital admissions.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.