Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020 file photo, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker appears at a news conference in Springfield, Ill. After another record-breaking day in Illinois for new coronavirus infections this weekend, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, again implored residents to do all they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the untreatable virus. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP File)