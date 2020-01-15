LOS ANGELES - Federal prosecutors say attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested for violating conditions of his bail by committing multiple state and federal crimes while awaiting trial.
Avenatti was arrested late Tuesday at a state bar court hearing in Los Angeles where lawyers were seeking to prevent him from practicing law because he allegedly stole from clients.
Avenatti is expected to appear in a Southern California courtroom Wednesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.