3 hurt at Texas chemical plant hit by 2 massive explosions

Luis Rosales repairs the drainage of his home on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Port Neches after five windows shattered during the TPC Group Port Neches Operations explosion on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Port Neches., Texas. Three workers were injured early Wednesday in a massive explosion at the Texas chemical plant that also blew out the windows and doors of nearby homes. (Marie D. De Jesus /Houston Chronicle via AP)