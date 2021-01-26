Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 1 million

Nurse Novita Sirait, right, gives a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to a colleague at a community health center in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The world's fourth most populous country has started giving COVID-19 vaccine to health workers this month as its first stage of a plan to vaccinate two-thirds of its population of about 270 million people. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)