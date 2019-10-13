Pope canonizes John Henry Newman, 19th-century theologian

A priests looks out from a window during a canonization Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Pope Francis on Sunday canonized Cardinal John Henry Newman, the 19th-century Anglican convert who became an immensely influential, unifying figure in both the Anglican and Catholic churches. Francis presided over Mass on Sunday in a packed St. Peter's Square to declare Newman and four women saints. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)