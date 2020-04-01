Feds: Man intentionally derailed LA train near hospital ship

FILE - In this March 27, 2020, file photo, The USNS Mercy enters the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles. A train engineer intentionally drove a speeding locomotive off a track at the Port of Los Angeles because he was suspicious about the presence of a Navy hospital ship docked there amid the coronovirus crisis. The locomotive crashed through a series of barriers before coming to rest more than 250 yards from the U.S. Navy Hospital Ship Mercy on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Nobody was hurt. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)