Southwest cancellations will rise due to grounded Boeing jet

FILE - In this March 23, 2019 file photo a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. Southwest Airlines is again pushing back the expected return of the grounded Boeing 737 Max jet, and it will lead to even more flight cancellations. Southwest said Thursday, July 18, that it was taking the plane out of its schedule through Nov. 2, a month longer than before. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman, File)