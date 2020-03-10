Carlos Santana cancels European tour due to coronavirus

FILE - This May 26, 2019 file photo shows Carlos Santana of Santana performing at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, Calif. Santana announced Tuesday, March 10, 2020 that he has canceled the European tour dates of his Miraculous 2020 World Tour. Refunds will be available through point of purchase. He is the latest musician to cancel concerts because of public health concerns and performance restrictions due to the growing coronavirus outbreak. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)