Australia accuses head of Chinese group of foreign meddling

Oceania Federation of Chinese Organizations President Di Sanh Duong speaks to the media following a tour of the intensive care unit at the Royal Melbourne Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, on June 2, 2020. The leader of a Chinese community organization has become the first person to be charged under Australia’s foreign interference laws that were passed two years ago, police said Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Duong has a relationship with a foreign intelligence agency, an Australian Federal Police statement said. Police would not name the country or detail the allegation, but the legislation largely targets China’s growing influence. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)