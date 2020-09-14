UK museum in Oxford removes shrunken heads from display

In this image taken in July 2020 and made available by Pitt Rivers Museum, a case of Human Remains are taken into storage at the Pitt Rivers Museum, part of the University of Oxford, Oxford, England. Oxford University’s Pitt Rivers Museum has removed its famous collection of shrunken heads and other human remains from display as part of a broader effort to “decolonize’’ its collections. The museum, known as one of the world’s leading institutions for anthropology, ethnography and archaeology, had faced charges of racism and cultural insensitivity because it continued to display the items. (Hugh Warwick/Pitt Rivers Museum, University of Oxford via AP)