Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 27, 1998 file photo, John Callahan of "All My Children" kisses his award after winning Outstanding Lead Actor at the Soap Opera Digest Awards in Universal City, Calif. Callahan, known for playing Edmund Grey on “All My Children” and also starring on other soaps including “Days of Our Lives,” “Santa Barbara” and “Falcon Crest,” has died. He was 66. His ex-wife and former co-star Eva LaRue announced his death on her social media account on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)